Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest dominates SA Hip Hop Awards

By Entertainment Reporter Time of article published 2h ago

The SA Hip Hop Awards took place on Saturday and rapper Cassper Nyovest dominated with three wins.

Airing on SABC1, the host, with the most, Uncle Vinny kept the show on its toes with some dope performances from the likes of Costa Titch, Big Zulu and more.

The awards recognised Cassper in the categories, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Male.

Taking to Twitter, the “Good For That” rapper celebrated his wins and said: “If you think I'm gonna win Song of the year at the Hip Hop awards and behave then you got something else coming!!! Plus it's my birthday in a few days!!! Im about to do the most!!!!“

Other winners for the night included, Riky Rick who took the award for MVP/Hustler of the Year and DJ PH, who took the award for DJ of the Year.

Take a look at the full list of winners here:

Song of the Year (SY)

"Good for That" – Cassper Nyovest

"Utatakho Remix" – Yanga Chief ft. Riky Rick, Dee Koala and Boity

"Run it Up" – Kwesta ft. Rich Hommie Quan

"There They Go" – Nasty C

"Price to Pay" – Miss Pru ft. Black Diamond, Malome Vector

"Energy" – AKA

"Amademon" – Cassper Nyovest ft. Tweezy

"Nkalakatha Remix" – Costa Titch ft. Riky Rick and AKA

"Eazy" – Nasty C

"What It Is" – Dr Peppa, Chang Cello, Lucasraps and Riky Rick

Album of the Year

AMN (Any Minute Now)” – Cassper Nyovest

“Zulu Man with Some Power“ – Nasty C

“Planet of the Have Nots“ – Khuli Chana

“Dope Anxiety“ – Zoocci Coke

“Lost Diamonds“ – Blaklez & PdotO

Mixtape of the Year

Becoming a Pop Star“ – Yanga Chief

“The Empire of Sheep“ – Stogie T

“Zulu“ – Nasty C

“19 Flow“ – Touchline

“Injayam Vol.2“ – DJ Sliqe

Best Male (BM)

Cassper Nyovest

Nasty C

PdotO

Khuli Chana

Blaklez

Best Female (BF)

Dee Koala

MsSupa

Indigo Stella

Bizzcuit

DJ of the Year

DJ PH

DJ Speedsta

DJ Dimplez

DJ Sliqe

Ms Cosmo

Producer of the Year

Tweezy

Gemini Major

Alie Keyz

Zoocci Coke Dope

MustbeDubz

Best Collaboration (BC)

"Nkalakatha Remix" – Costa Titch ft. AKA and Riky Rick

"Amademoni" – Cassper Nyovest ft. Tweezy

"Utatakho Remix" – Yanga Chief ft. Riky Rick, Dee Koala and Boity

"What It Is" – Dr Peppa, Chang Cello, Lucasraps, Riky Rick

"Run it Up" – Kwesta ft. Rich Homie Quan

Lyricist of the Year

Stogie T

Landmarq

Hymphatic Thabs

Ginger Trill

PdotO

Freshman of the Year

Focalistic – Quarantine Tarantino

Indigo Stella – Indigo

Dee Koala – 4 The Kaltsha

QuickFassss – ROTY

Benny Chill – Adapt or Die

MVP/Hustler of the Year

Riky Rick

Cassper Nyovest

Nadia Nakai

Nasty C

DJ PH

Best Video (BV)

"More Drugs" – Nadia Nakai ft. Tshego

"40 Bars" – Nadia Nakia ft. Emtee, DJ Capital

"Njandini" – DJ Slique ft. Kwesta

"Eazy" – Nasty C

"Palm Trees" – Nasty C

Best Local Brand

SkhandaWorld

StylaGang Original Designs

Butanwear

Baps

Best International Brand

Sportscene

Remy Martin

Castle Lite

Russian Bear Vodka

Best Remix (BRX)

"Nkalakatha Remix" – Costa Titch ft. AKA and Riky Rick

"DMX Prayer Remix" – Blaklez, Emtee, Zakwe, Tshego, Jay Hood

"Ama Million Remix" – Big Zulu ft. Zakwe, YoungstaCPT, MusiholiQ, Kwesta

"Utatakho Remix" – Yanga Chief ft. Riky Rick, Dee Koala, Boity

"Nyuku Remix" – Cassper Nyovest ft. HHP, Khuli Chana, Mo"Molemi, Towdee Mac, Tuks, DJ Lemonka

Best Radio Show (BR)

"The Ready D Show" – Good Hope FM

“The Urban Exchange” – Massiv Metro

“Mixtape Show” – Alex FM

“INambaNamba” – Ukhozi FM

“Absolut Hip Hop” – Metro FM

“The Urban Exchange” – Massiv Metro

“Rap Saga” – Motsweding FM

“Hip Hop Music Session” – Gagsai FM

“The Rodeo” – YFM

“The Stir Up” – 5FM

Best Digital Sales

Nasty C

Ubuntu Activism

Enzo Slaghuis

Honorary Award

Prophets of da City

Cassper Nyovest

