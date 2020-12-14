Cassper Nyovest dominates SA Hip Hop Awards

The SA Hip Hop Awards took place on Saturday and rapper Cassper Nyovest dominated with three wins.

Airing on SABC1, the host, with the most, Uncle Vinny kept the show on its toes with some dope performances from the likes of Costa Titch, Big Zulu and more.

The awards recognised Cassper in the categories, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Male.

Taking to Twitter, the “Good For That” rapper celebrated his wins and said: “If you think I'm gonna win Song of the year at the Hip Hop awards and behave then you got something else coming!!! Plus it's my birthday in a few days!!! Im about to do the most!!!!“

Other winners for the night included, Riky Rick who took the award for MVP/Hustler of the Year and DJ PH, who took the award for DJ of the Year.