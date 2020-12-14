Cassper Nyovest dominates SA Hip Hop Awards
The SA Hip Hop Awards took place on Saturday and rapper Cassper Nyovest dominated with three wins.
Airing on SABC1, the host, with the most, Uncle Vinny kept the show on its toes with some dope performances from the likes of Costa Titch, Big Zulu and more.
The awards recognised Cassper in the categories, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Male.
Taking to Twitter, the “Good For That” rapper celebrated his wins and said: “If you think I'm gonna win Song of the year at the Hip Hop awards and behave then you got something else coming!!! Plus it's my birthday in a few days!!! Im about to do the most!!!!“
If you think I'm gonna win Song of the year at the Hip Hop awards and behave then you got something else coming!!! Plus it's my birthday in a few days!!! Im about to do the most!!!!— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) December 13, 2020
Other winners for the night included, Riky Rick who took the award for MVP/Hustler of the Year and DJ PH, who took the award for DJ of the Year.
Take a look at the full list of winners here:
Song of the Year (SY)
"Good for That" – Cassper Nyovest
"Utatakho Remix" – Yanga Chief ft. Riky Rick, Dee Koala and Boity
"Run it Up" – Kwesta ft. Rich Hommie Quan
"There They Go" – Nasty C
"Price to Pay" – Miss Pru ft. Black Diamond, Malome Vector
"Energy" – AKA
"Amademon" – Cassper Nyovest ft. Tweezy
"Nkalakatha Remix" – Costa Titch ft. Riky Rick and AKA
"Eazy" – Nasty C
"What It Is" – Dr Peppa, Chang Cello, Lucasraps and Riky Rick
Album of the Year
“AMN (Any Minute Now)” – Cassper Nyovest
“Zulu Man with Some Power“ – Nasty C
“Planet of the Have Nots“ – Khuli Chana
“Dope Anxiety“ – Zoocci Coke
“Lost Diamonds“ – Blaklez & PdotO
Mixtape of the Year
“Becoming a Pop Star“ – Yanga Chief
“The Empire of Sheep“ – Stogie T
“Zulu“ – Nasty C
“19 Flow“ – Touchline
“Injayam Vol.2“ – DJ Sliqe
Best Male (BM)
Cassper Nyovest
Nasty C
PdotO
Khuli Chana
Blaklez
Best Female (BF)
Dee Koala
MsSupa
Indigo Stella
Bizzcuit
DJ of the Year
DJ PH
DJ Speedsta
DJ Dimplez
DJ Sliqe
Ms Cosmo
Producer of the Year
Tweezy
Gemini Major
Alie Keyz
Zoocci Coke Dope
MustbeDubz
Best Collaboration (BC)
"Nkalakatha Remix" – Costa Titch ft. AKA and Riky Rick
"Amademoni" – Cassper Nyovest ft. Tweezy
"Utatakho Remix" – Yanga Chief ft. Riky Rick, Dee Koala and Boity
"What It Is" – Dr Peppa, Chang Cello, Lucasraps, Riky Rick
"Run it Up" – Kwesta ft. Rich Homie Quan
Lyricist of the Year
Stogie T
Landmarq
Hymphatic Thabs
Ginger Trill
PdotO
Freshman of the Year
Focalistic – Quarantine Tarantino
Indigo Stella – Indigo
Dee Koala – 4 The Kaltsha
QuickFassss – ROTY
Benny Chill – Adapt or Die
MVP/Hustler of the Year
Riky Rick
Cassper Nyovest
Nadia Nakai
Nasty C
DJ PH
Best Video (BV)
"More Drugs" – Nadia Nakai ft. Tshego
"40 Bars" – Nadia Nakia ft. Emtee, DJ Capital
"Njandini" – DJ Slique ft. Kwesta
"Eazy" – Nasty C
"Palm Trees" – Nasty C
Best Local Brand
SkhandaWorld
StylaGang Original Designs
Butanwear
Baps
Best International Brand
Sportscene
Remy Martin
Castle Lite
Russian Bear Vodka
Best Remix (BRX)
"Nkalakatha Remix" – Costa Titch ft. AKA and Riky Rick
"DMX Prayer Remix" – Blaklez, Emtee, Zakwe, Tshego, Jay Hood
"Ama Million Remix" – Big Zulu ft. Zakwe, YoungstaCPT, MusiholiQ, Kwesta
"Utatakho Remix" – Yanga Chief ft. Riky Rick, Dee Koala, Boity
"Nyuku Remix" – Cassper Nyovest ft. HHP, Khuli Chana, Mo"Molemi, Towdee Mac, Tuks, DJ Lemonka
Best Radio Show (BR)
"The Ready D Show" – Good Hope FM
“The Urban Exchange” – Massiv Metro
“Mixtape Show” – Alex FM
“INambaNamba” – Ukhozi FM
“Absolut Hip Hop” – Metro FM
“The Urban Exchange” – Massiv Metro
“Rap Saga” – Motsweding FM
“Hip Hop Music Session” – Gagsai FM
“The Rodeo” – YFM
“The Stir Up” – 5FM
Best Digital Sales
Nasty C
Ubuntu Activism
Enzo Slaghuis
Honorary Award
Prophets of da City