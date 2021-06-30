Cassper Nyovest drops new album 'Sweet and Short 2.0'

Multi-award winning South African musician Cassper Nyovest has dropped his 6th studio album called “Sweet and Short 2.0”. Before releasing the album at midnight, Cassper did an exclusive preview on TikTok to warm things up.

The 10-track album is a continuation of his 2018 4th studio album “Sweet and Short”. On the new album, Cassper continues to explore his voice within amapiano while incorporating it with hip Hop. Some of the lead singles in the album include “Ama Number Ayi 10”, “Angisho Guys” and ”Siyathandana”.

Featuring Boohle on the vocals, Siyathandana is one of the most loved songs. It interpolates the melody of Bob Sinclar’s “World Hold On”, while “Umacashelane” is reminiscent of kwaito love songs, the risque “F*ck Me Harder” employs call-and-response as Cassper reunites with DJ Sumbody alongside Reece Madlisa and Zuma. As expected, his fans are loving the album.

They have been praising him for his excellent work on the project. “Cassper Nyovest, you are one of the seldom extraordinary legends. “A father of versatility.

“Not every artist masters all genres. “You are mobile, you grab every opportunity. You are amazing. “#SweetAndShort2 album is fire as always,” commented @MabholaSibusiso.