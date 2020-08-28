Cassper Nyovest drops star-studded tracklist for 'Any Minute Now'

Local rapper and music producer Cassper Nyovest has finally dropped the tracklist for his most anticipated album, “Any Minute Now.” In the words of Bonang Matheba, Cassper gave the people what they wanted. This comes after fans demanded that the muso release the tracklist for the album. Cassper has been teasing fans since the announcement of his fifth studio album in June, which was a day after Father’s Day. He revealed the album was inspired by his unborn son.

The 21-track album features the crème de la crème of local and international legends such as the Motswako group, Morafe (Khuli Chana, Tuks Senganga, Mo’Molemi and Towdee Mac), award-winning Afro-pop singer Samthing Soweto, internationally recognised vocalist Busiswa, American rapper Boogie and the first lady of Family Tree, hip hop superstar, Nadia Nakai.

The super talented Langa Mavuso and American singer Anthony Hamilton form part of the album, which is set to release on September 11.

Tellaman, Phantom Steeze and YoungstaCPT also feature on it.

Giving the fans the taste of what’s awaiting them on the new album, the “Good For That” hitmaker dropped the single “Bonginkosi,” a collaboration with kwaito legend, Bonginkosi ‘Zola 7’ Dlamini. The song is a tribute to the living legend.

Sharing the exciting news on Twitter, Cassper wrote: "#AnyMinuteNowTracklist What an honour to have worked with some of my favourite musicians in the world. Can't wait to share the music with you guys September 11."

Judging by the responses on social media, fans are eagerly waiting for the release of what many have dubbed “the album of the year.”

