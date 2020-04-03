EntertainmentMusicLocal
Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram
Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest fans can’t get enough of his new song ‘Amademoni’

By Entertainment Reporter Time of article published 2h ago

Share this article:

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest dropped his new track "Amademoni" on Friday and his fans are living for it. 

While the world has mostly gone on lockdown in an attempt to help flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic, it has not stopped some artists from dropping new music.

The "Move For Me" rapper previously teased "Amademoni" and finally released the song featuring Tweezy. 



Mufasa's fans seem to be enjoying the new banger and shared their thoughts online. 

 
Cassper Nyovest

Share this article:

Related Articles