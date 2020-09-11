Cassper Nyovest finally drops 'Any Minute Now' and fans are blown away

After months of hyping his own most anticipated album, Cassper Nyovest has finally released “Any Minute Now”. The 21-track album is a tribute to his unborn son. Taking to social media on Friday, the “Mama I Made It” hitmaker shared the exciting news. He wrote: “Here it is!!!! My 5th offering #AnyMinuteNow #AMN. Please sit down with it. Listen to it, understand it, question it, embrace it, protect it. I love it sooo much. Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you my baby." Here it is!!!! My 5th offering #AnyMinuteNow #AMN . Please sit down with it. Listen to it, understand it, question it, embrace it, protect it. I love it sooo much. Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you my baby: https://t.co/roIjILtgdo — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) September 10, 2020 Nyovest has been teasing fans since the announcement of his fifth studio album in June, a day after Father’s Day.

The muso also announced his new journey into fatherhood and admitted to the album being inspired by his unborn son.

The 21-track album features the crème de la crème of local and international legends, the likes of legendary Motswako group, Morafe (Khuli Chana, Tuks Senganga, Mo’Molemi and Towdee Mac), award-winning Afro-pop singer Samthing Soweto, internationally recognised vocalist Busiswa, American rapper Boogie, and the first lady of Family Tree, hip hop superstar Nadia Nakai.

The super talented Langa Mavuso and American singer Anthony Hamilton form part of the album. Tellaman, Phantom Steeze and YoungstaCPT also feature.

The album also features legendary kwaito star, Bonginkosi “Zola 7” Dlamini, and the kings of hip hop, Pro Kid and HHP.

Elated fans took to Twitter to express their excitement over the new album.

Below are some of the Twitter reactions:

Yo yo yo! This might be Cassper's best work🔥🔥🔥 not even halfway thru. #AMN — DJ Jawz (@DJJawz) September 11, 2020

This album is amazing, I listen to this song & say "this is my fav" then the next song plays & I say the same thing🤦🏼‍♀ hay️ Cass delivered 👌🔥🔥🔥 #AnyMinuteNow — Princess Straw 🍓🍓 (@Sneshy_G) September 11, 2020

To Whom It May Concern got me in feels 😭😭😭 Cassper was on beast mode on #AnyMinuteNow 🔥😭 pic.twitter.com/gbihboKXYZ — Liyema Mpompi (@liyema_mpompi) September 10, 2020

I'm no Cassper fan/Stan but...



This album is exactly what Cassper said it was and I don't even have to like the guy to say this, album is pretty good 🔥 🔥



Cassper killed this album 🤷🏽‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️can't believe I'm saying this.



Well done Cassper.#AnyMinuteNow pic.twitter.com/86A8oPrZf6 — SKHU 👑 🐼 🐻🇿🇦 (@Skhu_Za) September 10, 2020

“Any Minute Now” is available on all major streaming platforms.