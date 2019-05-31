Cassper Nyovest has dropped a sexy music video of his latest single "Move For Me" from his latest album, Sweet and Short.





"Move For Me," which was shot at Blyde River Canyon and features the sultry vocals of Boskasie.





In the video, the rapper is spotted alongside the American model Jessica Burciaga in a bikini. And the scenes look hot, ending with a kiss at the hand. However, Cassper insists she is just a “friend”.





Cassper showcases his chiselled physique in front of a waterfall while floating on river raft. In another scene, the duo is also seen performing some sultry dance moves on top of the cliff.



