Cassper Nyovest and American model Jessica Burciaga. Picture: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest has on Friday dropped one of the sexy music videos, for his single "Move For Me" from his latest album "Sweet and Short".



"Move For Me", which was shot were recently shot in Blyde River Canyon is featuring the sultry vocals of Boskasie.





In the video, the local rapper is serving super hot visuals alongside the American model and fitness trainer Jessica Burciaga in a bikini, in the words of Tamaric Johnson, the duo "pops flavour and drips sauce".





Nyovest showcases his chiselled physique in front of a waterfall while floating on river raft, in another scene the duo is also seen doing some sultry dance moves on top of the cliff and boy the music video got tongues wagging - with Mufasa dubbed "Mr Sexy Body 2019".





WARNING: The video contains nudity.





Check out the music video below -









Fans of Mufasa took to Twitter to applaud the rapper for his hard work at the gym and many are encouraged start work working outing themselves.

@casspernyovest takes the Mr Sexy Body award 2019. You got me spending 4hrs in gym every day. Big ups. #MoveForMeMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/tgSMJfWlFw — The Photographer 📷 (@Floydkealotswe) May 31, 2019

Ladies!! @casspernyovest finally dropped the highly anticipated #MoveForMeMusicVideo. It's what SA Hip Hop has been waiting for. Step aside LL Cool J, just check this out!https://t.co/JJJBpoC2v0 — 💍#KhethileKhethile (@KwestaDaKAR) May 31, 2019

O sexy hore otshasitse baby oil 😋@casspernyovest #MoveForMeMusicVideo — Keamo Phajane 🌞🌝✨ (@Ukeire) May 31, 2019

4 words for #MoveForMeMusicVideo "Do anything for clout" . Lol joking it's a nice vid thou. Stay pressed haters😛😛 pic.twitter.com/oaLUTxkzjn — #VerbArmy (@VerbalSpitta) May 31, 2019