Cassper Nyovest and American model Jessica Burciaga. Picture: Instagram
Cassper Nyovest has on Friday dropped one of the sexy music videos, for his single "Move For Me"   from his latest album  "Sweet and Short".

"Move For Me", which was shot were recently shot in Blyde River Canyon  is  featuring the sultry vocals of Boskasie.

In the video, the local rapper is serving super hot visuals alongside the American model and fitness trainer  Jessica Burciaga in a bikini, in the words of Tamaric Johnson, the duo "pops flavour and drips sauce".

Nyovest showcases his chiselled physique in front of a waterfall while floating on river raft, in another scene the duo is also seen doing some sultry dance moves on top of the cliff and boy the music video got tongues wagging - with Mufasa dubbed "Mr Sexy Body 2019".

WARNING: The video contains nudity.

Check out the music video below - 

 

Fans of Mufasa took to Twitter to applaud the rapper for his hard work at the gym and many are encouraged start work working outing themselves.

IOL