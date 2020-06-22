Cassper Nyovest is going to be a dad 'Any Minute Now'

Congratulations are in order as Cassper Nyovest announced that he’s going to be a father. Taking to social media just a day after Father’s Day, the dad-to-be offered: “I'm going to be a father any minute now. He continued by announcing that he will be dropping his latest album in September, titled "Any Minute Now" "The album cover is an actual scan of my son in his beautiful mother's womb. (I’m) excited about this album but I'm more excited bout being a dad to a beautiful baby boy. #AMN drops September 11th."

I'm going to be a father Any Minute Now so I decided 2 name my album #AMN (Any Minute Now). The album cover is an actual scan of my son in his beautiful mother's womb. Excited about dis album but I'm more excited bout being a dad 2 a beautiful baby boy. #AMN drops September 11th. pic.twitter.com/QKazPQ98ty — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) June 22, 2020

Though the “Move For Me” hitmaker didn’t reveal the identity of the mother of his unborn son is, the ultrasound scans of the baby gave away the name - Thobeka.

It seems that the rumours were true as Thobeka Majozi confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram, posting the album cover with the sonogram too.

In 2018, Isolezwe reported that the Motswako rapper is rumoured to have paid lobola for Durban-based beauty, Thobeka Majozi.

Reports in the publication said the rapper had paid lobola for Thobeka, who lives in La Lucia and is the daughter of Durban businesswoman, Nto Majozi, who runs the well known Nto’s Catering.

At the time, rumours of Majozi being pregnant also started running like wildfire on social media but a source told the newspaper that the couple wasn’t expecting but confirmed that the muso had paid lobola.

Fans and friends are elated as they took to different social media platforms to congratulate the rapper.

“Congratulations @casspernyovest @bexxdoesitbetter we are so happy for guys ❤️ Blessings on Blessings,,” said hip-hop star Riky Rick.

“Aawwwww!!!! Can’t wait to see you as a Dad!!!! Congratulations!!!!!!! ❤️,” commented rapper Nadia Nakai.

“Big Time Blessings Champ 🙌” added Priddy Ugly.

Cassper's fans are beside themselves on Twitter as they celebrated their fave's exciting news of the new music and his milestone of being a dad.

Congratulations Cassper 🙌🏾. — #PriceToPay (@MissPru_Dj) June 22, 2020

Wow. This is dope. Congratulations King. — Dj Dimplez (@DjDimplez) June 22, 2020



