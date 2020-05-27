Cassper Nyovest, Nadia Nakai and Tshego join Def Jam Africa

Def Jam Africa confirms new artists among others Cassper Nyovest, Nadia Nakai, Tellaman, Tshego and Boity. Universal Music Group (UMG), on Wednesday, announced the launch of Def Jam Africa, a new label division within the continent dedicated to delivered the best in hip hop, Afrobeats and trap music in Africa. Def Jam Africa follows the blueprint of the iconic Def Jam Recordings label, which has influenced the cutting-edge hip-hop and urban culture for over three decades. Based in Johannesburg, South Africa and Lagos, Nigeria, Def Jam Africa will identify and sign artists from across the continent. The label launches with a flagship roster, which includes big names like Boity (SA), Cassper Nyovest (SA), Larry Gaaga (Nigeria) Nadia Nakai (SA), Nasty C (SA), Tshego (SA), Tellaman (SA), Ricky Tyler (SA) and Vector (Nigeria).

Confirming the exciting news, Sipho Dlamini, MD, Universal Music Sub-Saharan Africa & South Africa said, “Many of us in Africa grew up on the music from legendary labels under the UMG umbrella. From Blue Note for jazz fans to Mercury Records, which was Hugh Masekela’s first US label and Uptown Records, the home of Jodeci and Mary J Blige and many more. For those into hip-hop, no label has such cultural and historic relevance as Def Jam.

He added: "From Run DMC, to LL Cool J, Disturbing tha Peace, Jay-Z, Big Sean and Kanye West, Def Jam has always been the ultimate destination for hip-hop and urban culture worldwide.

"It is a historic achievement that we’re now able to bring this iconic label to Africa, to create an authentic and trusted home for those who aspire to be the best in hip-hop, Afrobeats and trap. Together, we will build a new community of artists, that will push the boundaries of hip-hop from Africa, to reach new audiences globally,” said Dlamini.

Earlier in the year, it was announced that South African rapper Nasty C will release his forthcoming album, "Zulu Man" with "Some Power", in partnership with Def Jam Recordings in the U.S., during summer, 2020.

Other forthcoming releases from Def Jam Africa include singles from Ricky Tyler, Boity, Nasty C, Tellaman feat. Alpha P, Vector, Cassper Nyovest and Tshego.