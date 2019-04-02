Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest is tired of people complaining about South African hip-hop artists embracing other international genres in their music but not local ones. The "Monate Mpolaye" rapper was pressed like a panini over the weekend after a tweep said that hip hop DJs need to "stop chasing amapiano, gqom and kwaito clout during [their HIP HOP set".

Nyovest quote tweeted @1audiomarc saying: "You didn't mention any afrobeat or pop. You just spoke against SA hip hip djs playing south African music. I have a problem with that. I'm not going to have a back and forth with you though. This is all I had to say to you. (sic)"

You didn't mention any afrobeat or pop. You just spoke against SA hip hip djs playing south African music. I have a problem with that. I'm not going to have a back and forth with you though. This is all I had to say to you. Ez https://t.co/pOgo3lDuOR — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) March 29, 2019

He went on to say that he is proud of South African music and that he is here for all of it.

I am all for that African piff. I'm also very patriotic when it comes to authentic South African music. That's ours!!! I am for it!!!! Gqom , kwaito, amapaiono!!!! I love it !!!! TSA kasi!!! Dankie!!!! — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) March 29, 2019

Nyovest then pointed out that when DJs play R&B, pop and Afro-beats they don't get labelled as DJs only playing said genre. And if you want them to only play hip hop that they should tell them and not play any other genre.

Were they hip hop DJs when they played Rnb, pop and Afrobeats? If y'all want DJs to play hip hop only then tell them to stop playing all the other genres. This is just an attack on Amapiano and it's simply because niggas can't adapt. When niggas are singing in autotune its fine? https://t.co/H09Bhip67x — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) March 29, 2019

The "Tito Mboweni" rapper followed this by saying that "when n***s make rap albums full of pop music nobody says anything, but when we embrace kwaito or Amapiano it's a problem? That ain't it".

When niggas make a "Rap Albums" full of pop music nobody says anything but when we embrace kwaito or Amapiano it's a problem? THAT AINT IT!!!! A goche sgupu!!!! — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) March 29, 2019

Ending his rant saying: "The problem with SA Hip Hop is n****s telling other n****s what they should be doing instead of just enjoying the f**king music!!!! Let everyone express themselves and play the music!!!! We are all doing what we love!!!"