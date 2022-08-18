Cassper Nyovest ready for new chapter: ‘I wanna challenge myself and make different sh**’

Cassper Nyovest has been teasing the prospect of making a return to hip hop with a single of his own for a while. That return is closer than ever after the “Doc Shebeleza” hitmaker announced that he’ll be releasing his new single on Friday, August 19. Nyovest had recently flexed his rapping abilities for the first time in a while with his verse on Ambitiouz Entertainment star Fakaloice’s latest single “Ooh Aah” alongside the late Riky Rick.

In typical hip hop style, the verse sparked a feud with Focalistic after the amapiano star took offence to Nyovest saying he’d inspired him. “I'm dropping a new single on Friday. It's probably nothing like what you're expecting, but it’s where I’m at creatively. It’s the sh** I play for myself in the studio and jump around alone. “It’s what makes me feel good. Hopefully you dig it. If you don't, catch you on the next 1,” he shared on Twitter.

I'm dropping a new single on Friday. It's probably nothing like what you're expecting but it's where I'm at creatively. It's the shit I play for myself in the studio and jump around alone. It's what makes me feel good. Hopefully you dig it. If you don't, catch you on the next 1. — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) August 17, 2022 While Nyovest has made it clear that the new single will be hip hop, fans have been asking what type of hip hop vibe it’ll be seeing as he hasn’t yet shared a snippet of the song. However, he did give some insight into the sound when one fan asked if it’ll be “rap or turn up”. “It’s just good music,” he responded. “That’s the best way I can put it. It’s the music I should be making for my age, status and space that I have taken up. I’m settling into a new role and making music that I grew up to, the music that I love, music that I miss and would love to hear. Friday!!!”

