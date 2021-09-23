Cassper Nyovest responds to Costa Titch saying he's here to fix SA hip hop

The new kid on the block Costa Titch took a jab at Cassper Nyovest. The “Thembi“ rapper seemed to have a range of feelings regarding local rappers who have jumped ship and moved to genres outside of hip hop.

Taking to his Instagram, the “Super Soft” rapper threw shade at what many assumed was the “Destiny“ hitmaker, since he’s been experimenting with other genres and was criticised for jumping to amapiano, and Costa’s ”You’re Welcome” collaborator, AKA, is Mufasa’s arch-rival. He posted: “SA Hip Hop is uniting right now. If you jumped ship, stay there and let us fix what you broke. -respectfully.” The “Siyathandana“ clearly got wind of the not-so-subtle shade Costa threw his way, and after a fan asked him to make two more hip hop tracks, he said: ”Apparently Hip Hop don't need Cassper Nyovest!!!

“They coming together and things are looking bright!!! Costa Ebile are yena he is fixing what i destroyed. Azange kea tsega yana mo lifeng. “I'm back in SA and I can't wait to run into him so he must explain in person...” Apparently Hip Hop don't need Cassper Nyovest!!! They coming together and things are looking bright!!! Costa Ebile are yena he is fixing what i destroyed. Azange kea tsega yana mo lifeng. I'm back in SA and I can't wait to run into him so he must explain in person... https://t.co/yZZGdDqDA6 — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) September 22, 2021 Cassper was recently involved in another controversy online when “Siyathandana” collaborator Boohle said that he only wrote his verse on the song.

Appearing on the “Podcast and Chill: Celebrity Edition” on Channel O, Boohle sat down with controversial podcaster MacG, talking about topics which included a tribute to Killer Kau and Mpura, the speculation around her song “Mama” with Josiah De Disciple and the composition of her hit song with Cassper, “Siyathandana”. Asked about the composition of the song – which has been under much scrutiny since many people felt the “Destiny” hitmaker felt more like a featured artist – she said that Cassper only wrote his verse. “He only came with his verse. I wasn’t even there,” she said.