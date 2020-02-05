Merely days after releasing his official comeback to the hip hop scene after a two-year hiatus, with the release of a brand new single and music "Good For That", Cassper Nyovest finds himself in a juicy twar with Emtee’s producer Ruff.
It was started when Twitter user @LebepeMadimetja asked Cassper about his collab with fellow rapper Emtee. He tweeted: @casspernyovest How Far That Joint Between You And @emteethehustla_ .I'm Just Asking"
To which the "Move for Me" simply responded: "Im outa town now but as soon as I'm back we gone lock in and get it done. Cassper and Emtee on a record? Thats a platinum record waiting to happen. Cause we #GoodForThat"