Cassper Nyovest ruffles feathers with Emtee collab









Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram Merely days after releasing his official comeback to the hip hop scene after a two-year hiatus, with the release of a brand new single and music "Good For That", Cassper Nyovest finds himself in a juicy twar with Emtee’s producer Ruff. It was started when Twitter user @LebepeMadimetja asked Cassper about his collab with fellow rapper Emtee. He tweeted: @casspernyovest How Far That Joint Between You And @emteethehustla_ .I'm Just Asking" To which the "Move for Me" simply responded: "Im outa town now but as soon as I'm back we gone lock in and get it done. Cassper and Emtee on a record? Thats a platinum record waiting to happen. Cause we #GoodForThat"

It seems that Cassper's response ruffled few feathers. Clearly disapproving of Cassper's statement, Emtee's producer took to Twitter to express himself.

He wrote: "The biggest problem with guy is “he’s gonna claim that he helped emtee to bounce back kanti emtee is already doing his own shit without anyone’s help. We all know that this guy is childish. If it wasn’t that “wave” song he was not even gonna tweet anything about Emtee."

Cassper who doesn't mince his words, hit back at Ruff. He responded: "Just so you know, me and Emtee spoke onda phone last week already before i tweeted about us doing a song. I personally booked Emtee for #FillUpRoyalBafokeng last year before the wave song. Man you Hip hop niggas are weirdos. Wtf is wrong with 2 black boys coming together? Tf bro?"

Cassper continued to defend interest to work with the "Pearl Thusi" hitmaker.

"I did not miss these politics at all. The reason i love the mapiano is that niggas just make music and put it out. It's so much fun. NO GATE KEEPERS!!!! Now i gadda explain to a homies friend why i wanna collaborate with his friend? AOWA!!! Can we grow up and grow the culture?

Ruff laughed off Cassper's statement about "growing the culture". In response he said: "Niggz be talking about growing the culture but they busy making jokes and laughing at other niggz when they down. When u heal and get up they start acting like they care about you."

Cassper, who's been wrecking havoc with his verse on Maphorisa's banger "Phoyisa", seems to be pulling the impending collab with Emtee.

He tweeted: "I thought a collabo with Emtee would excite the hip hop community and be good for the game but I'll just go back to my corner and keep it moving. Shap shap!!!

Tweeps who were ready to celebrate the upcoming collab expressed their views on it.

Emtee, who recently dropped two new singles, "Wave" and "Brand New Day" didn't bother to respond to the twar. Instead her retweet a fan's statement, which read: "Guys, make no mistake, @emteethehustla_is a critical & independent thinker. It's what makes him a lyrical & musical genius. He is a creative who fully applies himself in the writing & delivery process. No 1 defines his music 4 him. He decides for himself what fits."

Guys, make no mistake, @emteethehustla_ is a critical & independent thinker. It's what makes him a lyrical & musical genius.

He is a creative who fully applies himself in the writing & delivery process.

No 1 defines his music 4 him.

