Cassper Nyovest says mom doesn't listen to his ‘vulgar’ music

Cassper Nyovest recently announced that he is dropping his most-anticipated fifth album, “AMN (Any Minute Now)”. Taking on Twitter on Sunday, the “Mama I Made It” hitmaker shared the exciting news about his mother finally getting a chance to listen to his music. He said: “My mom heard me play this record I made last night. She came to me and said "wa gola yanong neh" meaning you're growing up now. “Then she says, 'Now I can listen to your music myself'. I laughed it off but I was HYPE AF!!! This album is gonna be one for the book #AMN.”

My mom heard me play this record i made last night. She came to me and said "wa gola yanong neh" meaning you're growing up now. Then she says "Now i can listen to your music myself" . I laughed it off but i was HYPE AF!!! THIS ALBUM IS GONNA BE ONE FOR THE BOOKS #AMN — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) July 26, 2020

When one of his fans said Cassper’s mom hasn’t been listening to his music all these years due to the explicit content in his songs, the rapper didn’t deny it. he said: “Exactly what she said. You right.”

Exactly was she said. You right. — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) July 27, 2020

Fans are waiting with bated breath for the new album, with many teasing the rapper that if his mom liked the album, there’s a great chance that the songs are gospel songs.

See some of Twitter reactions below:

Let’s hope it’s not a Gospel album pic.twitter.com/Jf9ItemJhX — Sanele Doyisa (@sanele_doyisa) July 26, 2020

ache Cass..What have you been recording that your mother likes it..I thought this was a hip hop record pic.twitter.com/j1nmC2BKXe — 30-Year-Wait (@Stunna_MJG) July 26, 2020

mahemhem tell me theres goin to be "hosana hymn 114 Dibe diteng remake" on the album...cnt wait to hear it pic.twitter.com/pemNIpnP84 — Moja-Lover (@LefaWaleTaurus) July 26, 2020

I have a feeling that record was talking about Jesus pic.twitter.com/eBrtTtQsql — BrendaBlack (@BrendaB94535422) July 26, 2020

Just over a month ago, the star who for years, managed to keep his love life out of the spotlight, finally let the cat out of the bag, when he shared with his fans that he is going to be a dad. Cassper also revealed he will be released his upcoming album in September.

He shared at the time: “I'm going to be a father Any Minute Now so I decided 2 name my album #AMN (Any Minute Now).

“The album cover is an actual scan of my son in his beautiful mother's womb.

“Excited about dis album but I'm more excited bout being a dad 2 a beautiful baby boy. #AMN drops September 11th.”