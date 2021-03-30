Cassper Nyovest says not even R1m will make him get in studio with AKA

Like sands through the hourglass, so are the days of our - no wait, this story isn’t about “Days of Our Lives”, it’s about a celebrity feud. However, the iconic opening song to the hit daytime soapie comes to mind when one thinks of the rivalry between hip hop heavyweights AKA and Cassper Nyovest. Just like sands through the hourglass, their ongoing feud seems like one that will simply never end. This week the old tale of AKA vs Cassper reared its head when Cassper told fans he wouldn't work with his nemesis, even if R1 million were on the table. It all happened when a Twitter user asked Cassper if he would get into a studio with AKA for R1m.

Cassper declined, saying he would rather get into the ring with the star.

“Nah, but I would box with him for a lil' bit more. Just so I could break his jaw,” tweeted Cassper.

Cassper’s response led to another tweep bringing up the duos’ much-anticipated boxing match.

The tweep asked Cassper why he hasn't taken to the streets to brawl.

The “Move For You” hitmaker said he wasn't here for that kind of fighting.

“What do I look like fighting inda streets with an AP ON? A whole Cassper Nyovest? My brand too clean to act stupid.

“I'm patiently waiting for him to grow a pair of balls and sign on that dotted line. I will never let it rest.

“One day, we will get in that ring and I will punish,” said Cassper.