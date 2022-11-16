Cassper Nyovest set to release new single despite bad reviews: ‘I do what I wanna do’

After apparently seeing the negative reviews he’s been receiving with the recent single he’s been teasing, “Bana Ba Stout”, Cassper Nyovest announced on November 14 (Monday) that he was calling off all planned upcoming releases. Previously, the “Move For Me” star had promised to release new music every time he reached a million views, but those views have been hard to come by.

Story continues below Advertisement

“’Bana ba Stout’ not dropping any more cause I respect the fans,” he tweeted. “We gonna drop in 24 months. Me, Ronaldo and Lebron are having a bad season. As the 3 goats we need a break. I thank you.” Bana ba Stout not dropping anymore cause I respect the fans. We gonna drop in 24 months. Me , Ronaldo and Lebron are having a bad season. As the 3 GOATS we need a break. I thank you — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) November 14, 2022 Nyovest has been having an inconsistent year when it comes to his musical releases. It all started with “Put Your Hands Up” featuring Mousse T, his first release of the year. When that single bombed, he quickly put out the Big Zulu diss track, “4 Steps Back” in September.

Seeing that garner some attention online during his beef with the rapper, he followed it up with a new single a few weeks later, titled “Pardon My Arrogance”, featuring K1NG. With “Pardon My Arrogance” garnering good reviews from fans Nyovest ignored conventional wisdom, which would have been to put all his efforts behind that single, and instead started aggressively teasing “Bana Ba Stout”. To make matters worse, Nyovest’s rivals have been hitting their strides right on queue for the summer: AKA’s “Lemons (Lemonade)” just went platinum, K.O’s “Sete” is continuing its record-breaking chart run, and Nasty C just closed the MTV European Music Awards this weekend.

Story continues below Advertisement

On Tuesday (November 5), Nyovest essentially revealed that his announcement the previous day was just a ploy to wind up his haters. It is also likely to be a publicity stunt ahead of his upcoming bid to Fill Up Mmabatho Stadium on December 3. “Hahahaha, do you guys really think I care about what these low-life Twitter folk have to say about me?," he tweeted. "I want them to think they matter and just keep my name in their mouth. I’m a boss and I do what I wanna do. I do what I believe in and I make music that I wanna make.”

Story continues below Advertisement