Centre for Jazz to host their 3rd online concert amid lockdown

Centre for Jazz and Popular Music in conjunction with iSupport Creative Business will entertain Jazz lovers on Wednesday, April 22, in an online concert that feature a diverse line-up of three artists who each present a 20 minute set.

This week the concert features Musa Mashiane, McCoy Mrubata and Nosihe Zulu.

Although the concert is not free, proceeds go towards artists as a measure to support the craft.

"To watch the concert there is a minimum charge and once sending the Proof of Payment the audience will receive a link to the concert. The full contribution of the audience will go straight to the artists in an effort to support and sustain South Africa’s beloved musicians through this testing time," read the statement.



Dubbed as one of SA's favorite saxophone players, Mrubata will presents you with unique material from his performance at The Chairman in Durban. It is a vibrant performance with repertoire consisting of old favorites and new songs. Besides the South African influences, Mrubata’s new material is full of songs with beats and rhythms from North- and West Africa.



Born in Witbank, Mashiane music oozes with maturity and sophistication. He is the voice that blends influences of African music , abstract African , funk and world. He pulls his inspiration from international singers like Victor Ntoni, Lokua Kanza Gerald Toto, Oumou Sangare, Steve Wonder and Bobby McFerrin but delivers it in a truly original African signature .



Lastly Zulu brings a mix of video’s from different performances featuring some of her older works, but also brand new compositions that are featuring in her recently released raw footage experimental MIXTAPE.

The vocalist has organically grown in her artistic expressions to be an eclectic soulful power force, solidly centred in her environment to interpret and translate through songs and its imagery. Her sound can be described as soulful and emotive, her songs are flamboyant and filled with her vibrant persona. She is drawing from classical, jazz and gospel tapestry of rhythms. This artist is known for always looking for collaborations with other artforms, such as fashion, photography and design.



* Musicians can submit a video that is created especially for the concert, which is likely to be a solo performance or very small ensemble in this period of social distance. You can also submit previously recorded videos that are not widely available on the internet, and are part of your personal archive.

