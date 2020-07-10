Chad Da Don ready to drop his second album ‘Dreams Don't Sleep’

Chad Da Don’s upcoming album, "Dreams Don’t Sleep", is one of the most-anticipated albums of the year. A follow up to his hit debut release, "The Book of Chad”, the muso took to his social media account to reveal more about the new album, which is a reflection of how far he's come in the industry and "how my flawless work ethic has pushed me to achieve a limitless state in my creativity.” The hip hop sensation and record producer celebrates another huge milestone as his sophomore album, which is set to release this Spring, will be released under his own record label, Chad’s label DCM Entertainment. On the highs and lows of this, he admits, "Lowlights: finances are produced by yourself and no other support structure. Highlights: I own my own music and I have complete creative control over everything I do." Chad says this project will give fans a stellar understanding of who he is as he opens up about his life and cements his place in the continent’s hip hop scene.

“I can’t wait to give my fans this masterpiece,” says the Pretoria-born rapper.

On his second album dropping four years later, he shares: "Honestly, I’m just in such a fluid organic space with my music right now I’ve grown so much, musically, it just feels right and that’s the reason for dropping it now."

He adds, "First of all, I’m a go-getter and that’s the foundation of my work ethic I believe you got to work really hard to see results. Big dreams require big actions."

Put on the spot to share his favourite track on the album, he says, "I have more than one favourite but I’d have to say 'Potus' with Locnville." Working mostly with producers, Avian Blitz and Dopebwoi, he has several collaborations on the album.

"You can expect collabs with Locnville, YoungstaCPT, Blaklez as well as PdotO and some more surprises, " he hints.

He continues, "My style of music can be described as hip-hop club bangers, Motswako infused in some of the tracks all the way to mellow and soulful beats.

Chad recently dropped a banger "Korobela" (Remix) featuring hip-hop superstar Emtee. When asked about the collaboration, he explains "Emtee is a very good friend of mine. I did a vote on Twitter and the masses chose Emtee and Lolli."

The coronavirus has forced many, if not all of us to look at the world differently. How has this experience changed your view of life?

"It has changed my view of life to appreciate all the small things we take for granted. It’s taught me to also be very proactive to think about business aside from music."

Reflecting on what inspires his music, he says, "Life experiences as well as getting to where I wanna be. Also, I’m always inspired by other artists and music that I relate to."

The 14-track album, "Dreams Don’t Sleep" is set to drop on October 9.