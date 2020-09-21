EntertainmentMusicLocal

Chad Saaiman: My ultimate SA music playlist

By IOL Reporter Time of article published 2h ago

This Heritage Month, we are looking to celebrate the best of South Africa and this, of course, includes our local music.

To this end, we are asking SA artists, celebrities and music industry experts to share their ultimate SA Music Top 10 playlist.

Well-known Cape Town-based singer and songwriter Chad Saaiman has travelled the world with his music, which includes hits like Dragons, No Feelings, Recovery and Play featuring Youngsta CPT. During lockdown Chad has been hosting a digital music show called The DNA, and launched a radio show called Saaiman Says. on Good Hope FM every weekend from 3-6pm.

Here is Chad Saaiman’s ultimate SA music Top 10 playlist:

1. Jonathan Butler – Take Good Care Of Me

2. Pacific Express – Give a Little Love

3. Brian Temba – Dominoes

4. Nigel Morkel – Capetonian

5. Lasauce ft Amanda Black – I Do

6. Jimmy Nevis – Pre Love

7. J’Adore – Four7

8. Tellaman ft Nasty C and Shekhinah – Whipped

9. Nathi – Nomvula

10. Khuli Chana – Freshe

Now listen to the tracks

Chaeck our more playlists on our special Heritage Month age called #localislekker.

