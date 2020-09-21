Chad Saaiman: My ultimate SA music playlist

This Heritage Month, we are looking to celebrate the best of South Africa and this, of course, includes our local music.

To this end, we are asking SA artists, celebrities and music industry experts to share their ultimate SA Music Top 10 playlist.

Well-known Cape Town-based singer and songwriter Chad Saaiman has travelled the world with his music, which includes hits like Dragons, No Feelings, Recovery and Play featuring Youngsta CPT. During lockdown Chad has been hosting a digital music show called The DNA, and launched a radio show called Saaiman Says. on Good Hope FM every weekend from 3-6pm.

Here is Chad Saaiman’s ultimate SA music Top 10 playlist:

1. Jonathan Butler – Take Good Care Of Me