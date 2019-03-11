Johannesburg - Zambian Rap and Hip Hop music sensation, Chanda Mabao, has joined forces with South African-based musical phenomenon Gemini Major in the release of his latest single "Money Gang".

Following the runaway success of his last single "The Bigger Wave," to the delight of his fans Mbao is back with his new release. Money Gang features multi-talented and multi-award winning artist/producer Gemini Major.