Johannesburg - Zambian Rap and Hip Hop music sensation, Chanda Mabao, has joined forces with South African-based musical phenomenon Gemini Major in the release of his latest single "Money Gang".
Following the runaway success of his last single "The Bigger Wave," to the delight of his fans Mbao is back with his new release. Money Gang features multi-talented and multi-award winning artist/producer Gemini Major.
In the spirit of the hustle, the two drop some hyperbolic stunt raps as well as some motivation for all the people out there trying to get their money! With this major collaboration, Chanda Mbao once again proves that he is a regional force to be reckoned with, the Lusaka Times reported.
Gemini Major, is a Malawian-born South African record producer and singer-songwriter. He is signed to Family Tree Records, a South African independent record label.
African News Agency (ANA)