Chantal Stanfield: My ultimate SA music playlist

This Heritage Month, we are looking to celebrate the best of South Africa and this, of course, includes our local music.

To this end, we are asking SA artists, celebrities and music industry experts to pick their ultimate SA Music Top 10 playlist.

Singer and actress Chantal Stanfield is celebrating 15 years as a professional performer.

Currently she can be seen on the popular Afrikaans soapie Binnelanders in the role of the sassy Sasha Kuipers.

A Cape Town native, she also features in the DHL Stormers and Friends video, in the song The Crossing (filmed in March prior to the lockdown).