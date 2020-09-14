Chantal Stansfield: My ultimate SA music playlist
This Heritage Month, we are looking to celebrate the best of South Africa and this, of course, includes our local music.
To this end, we are asking SA artists, celebrities and music industry experts to pick their ultimate SA Music Top 10 playlist.
Singer and actress Chantal Stanfield is celebrating 15 years as a professional performer.
Currently she can be seen on the popular Afrikaans soapie Binnelanders in the role of the sassy Sasha Kuipers.
A Cape Town native, she also features in the DHL Stormers and Friends video, in the song The Crossing (filmed in March prior to the lockdown).
Chantal’s debut single “Walk It Off” was released in 2018 and the follow-up “Nothing There” shortly thereafter. Both songs have been warmly received on South African radio.
“We have such a rich classic songbook and so many instant crowd-pleasers too, so it's so difficult to pick, but here is my top ten. Do enjoy,” Chantal said.
HERE IS CHANTAL STANSFIELD’S ULTIMATE SA MUSIC PLAYLIST:
1. Vicky Sampson - Shine
2. Lucky Dube - Prisoner
3. Goldfish - Soundtracks and Comebacks
4. HHP - Bosso
5. The Invaders - Ice Cream & Suckers
6. Beatenberg - Cavendish Square
7. Youngsta CPT - Just Be Lekker
8. Mgarimbe - Sister Bethina
9. Brenda Fassie - Too Late For Mama
10. Pacific Express - Give A Little Love