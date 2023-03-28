Chris Brown thanks Mzansi’s Tyla for touring with him: ‘Take over the world shawty’

Multi-award winning US musician Chris Brown took to his official Instagram account and showed appreciation to Mzansi rising star Tyla for being on tour with him. Tyla supported Chris Brown on his UK and European tour, which kicked off on February 14 at the 02 Arena and ended in Paris on March 26.

In his post, Brown gushed over Tyla, thanking her for joining him on his “Under the influence European tour”. “THANK YOU @Tyla for an amazing tour! Had so much fun with you and your crew. AMAZING PEOPLE ❤️🙏🏾. Take over the world shawty ⭐️,” he wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) Tyla commented on the post, thanking Brown for everything and shared that she had the best time on the tour.

The popiano star has been making waves locally and internationally with "Getting Late”, featuring Kooldrink, amassing over 5.5 worldwide million views. This year, she released the visuals “Been Thinking”, which is a fan favourite track. “I’ve just been basically trying to find my sound because I feel like since I do popiano, I like to fuse different western genres with some African influences.