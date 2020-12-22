Christmas comes early for Master KG as he bags another award

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

At this stage, following all the awards he has won this year, it is safe to say that Master KG is going to need a new shelf to place the latest award he just won. His latest win was a Song Of The Year award at the African Entertainment Awards USA (AEAUSA). The Limpopo-born artist, who has definitely owned 2020, took to Twitter to celebrate his win. He also thanked people that voted for his song. “More Wins! Yesterday we won another amazing award at the African Entertainment Awards USA, for Song Of The Year. Thank you for voting!” an excited Master KG tweeted. More Wins!!!!🇿🇦🇿🇦❤

Yesterday We won Another Amazing Award at The African entertainment awards USA For Song Of The Year Thank you For Voting!!! pic.twitter.com/R8IL2fvhR8 — Master KG Music (@MasterKGsa) December 21, 2020 The ’Jerusalema’ hitmaker even hinted that he's running out of space for all these trophies he's collecting.

“I need to buy a house just for these awards because wow ... it's lit man!” he tweeted.

I need to buy a house just for these awards Coz wow Its Lit man!!!❤❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/XMkGIPPfke — Master KG Music (@MasterKGsa) December 21, 2020

Master KG's global hit, which features Nomcebo Zikode, became 2020’s anthem as people turned to the song to help them deal with a difficult year, thanks to the global pandemic.

From France to Italy, Brazil and every other corner of the world people joined the #JerusalemaChallenge to keep their spirits up as they fight Covid-19 and its aftermath.

The success of his song catapulted Master KG to global fame and in the last few months he's bagged awards from various organisations and had big moments such as making it onto prestigious playlists and breaking streaming records.

Earlier this month the star beat Nicki Minaj, Jason Derulo and Dua Lipa to bring home the Song of the Year Award at the annual NRJ Music Awards in France.

The awards are presented by the French radio station to honour musicians across the globe.