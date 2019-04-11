Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram

Follwing the recent drama surrounding Diddy's promo video for his Ciroc vodka, Cassper Nyovest made a point informing fans that the watermelon flavour is not coming to SA. It all started on Tuesday with a tweet from US rapper and entrepreneur Diddy revealing the Ciroc's limited edition, watermelon flavour promo that erupted in a social media storm.

Cassper was dragged all over social media for his song "Monate Mpolaye," the diss track that mocked rival AKA’s watermelon infused vodka. Tweeps thought Cassper played himself after Ciroc launched its Summer Watermelon Limited Edition.

Amid the excitement and confusion about the new flavour, JR took to Twitter to share his joy for the new Ciroc flavour: "Nazo! Not a vodka fan but being a South African and a marketing enthusiast I’m excited about this!

Nazo! Not a vodka fan but being a South African and a marketing enthusiast I’m excited about this! pic.twitter.com/k2aFaToKDe — Jr (@JRafrika) April 9, 2019

It seems Cassper didn't take the comment lightly, and fired shots at JR after sharing an official statement from Ciroc, with the caption:

"Here's the official statement from Ciroc , since #EverybodyLovesCiroc . verdict ? #HareBatleMagapuMo .Here's the official statement from Ciroc, since #EverybodyLovesCiroc . verdict ? #HareBatleMagapuMo . 👂🏿 ❓❓ pic.twitter.com/iXzUtan5bJ

While his fans started celebrating the news, Cassper started firing shots:

He wrote: Still excited sjeje? Lol.... Dula fatse!!!! (

However, the "Make the Circle Bigger" star hit back:

"Mfanakithi, if you READ that tweet, you’ll see that it was about more than you, and your vodka beefs. Sometimes read to understand, not just respond. I actually don’t give 2 fu**s about your Ciroc or Cruz vodkas,"he said.

Mfanakithi, if you READ that tweet, you’ll see that it was about more than you, and your vodka beefs. Sometimes read to understand, not just respond. I actually don’t give 2 fucks about your Ciroc or Cruz vodkas. https://t.co/5aawpIQyr4 — Jr (@JRafrika) April 10, 2019

But JR wasn't the only casualty in the Cassper's war zone, he also hit back on Tresor comment as well.

After all, is said and done, it's it seems the watermelon drama could have just been a marketing campaign for both AKA and Cassper's alcohol brands.