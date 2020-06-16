Classical singer Mariska believes music speaks to the heart

Classical singer, Mariska, believes that music speaks to the heart in ways that words alone cannot. Growing up on a farm just outside Hoedspruit, Limpopo, she has been intoxicated by classical music from the age of five. That led to her quickly mastering the piano, violin and keyboard. When she is not performing, she is busy with her Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and said that she would consider a career in music therapy if she couldn’t sing. She attributes her personal music style thanks to being influenced by various country and pop artists, and she has great admiration for Juanita du Plessis, Corlea Botha, Nadine, Elandrè, Monique Steyn, ADAM and Joshua na die Reën. We got to know Mariska a little better this Youth Day.

How did you enter the music industry?

Since 2010 I have collaborated with a variety of songwriters and produced my first demo-album, "Dankie" . I shared live performances with well-known artists such as Theuns Jordaan, Kurt Darren, Bobby van Jaarsveld, Eden and Bok van Blerk. Also, I have performed at various functions and local festivals.

What are some of the challenges facing Youth in the music industry today?

The youth experiences challenges to establish their own platform in the music industry.

Which artists inspire you?

My biggest inspiration in the music industry would be Riana Nel and Nadine.

How do you stay grounded/focused?

I remain focused on my own music career and never compare my talents and achievements with other artists. Everyone deserves to share their talents with the nation and the world.

What does Youth Day mean to you?

I define Youth Day as an opportunity to motivate and encourage the youth of South Africa to stand together in unity by mutual respect and work hard; to build a prosperous future for everyone in South Africa. I wish to also encourage the youth to stop all forms of racism, riots and violence and focus on positive solutions to build a better and improved country.

What advice can you give young and upcoming artists?

Focus on your own goals and never lose faith. Keep on working hard and stay humble.