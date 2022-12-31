Could Big Nuz’s 'Ngeke’ be the 2022 crossover song?

As the hours draw closer to the end of the year, so is the curiosity around which song will be dubbed “Song of the Year” at the stroke of midnight. It has become tradition in South Africa that when the clock strikes 12 crossing over into the new year, the biggest song is played across radio stations and music channels.

The “Song of the Year” is sometimes determined through votes such as with radio station Ukhozi FM’s Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka 2022. (Translated into Song That Divides the Year) On the 2021/2022 crossover, DJ Hlo, real name Hlosiwe Mthalane, won Ukhozi FM's 2021 Record of the Year, for her single “Isibani”. She also made history as the first female DJ to achieve the feat. DJ Hlo caused quite a stir as she was relatively unknown before scooping the big win, but the votes were in her favour, earning her the accolade.

Ukhozi FM is the biggest radio station in the country and always draws audiences with its crossover song and this year it’s no different. And fans have been voting for who they want to take the title from the Top 10 candidates. Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka 2022



Ukuvota SMS igama elithi "INGOMA" kanye nohlamvu lengoma oyikhethayo ku 33665.



Ukuvota kuvalwa ngomhlaka 31 December ngo12h00 emini.

I-SMS ibiza R1.50 ama SMS amahhala awasebenzi, kunemigomo nemibandela.#IngomaEhlukanisaUnyaka22 #NyusiVolume pic.twitter.com/IaSSn3KC19 — Ukhozi FM Official (@ukhozi_fm) December 6, 2022 One strong contender is Big Nuz’s new single “Ngeke”, which has gained more popularity following member Mandla “Mampintsha“ Maphumulo’s death. At his memorial DJ Tira requested that Ukhozi FM transfer all his votes for his song “Sikiliti” so as to ensure that “Ngeke”, the latest single becomes the “Song of the Year” for 2022.

Another strong contender is K.O’s smash hit which has achieved huge success since it was released earlier this year. At his performances K.O is already calling the track, “Song of the Year”, seemingly manifesting the moment. There are also several gems on Ukhozi’s list that could clinch the coveted title, such as Big Zulu’s “Voicemail”. However, at the end of the day, votes determine the winner.

