The "Idols SA" season 13 winner took to social media over the weekend to boast about her contribution to the gold status of the song "Smother".
"Smother" was released by "The Voice SA" season 2 winner Craig Lucas in 2017, and after Paxton won "Idols", Craig asked her to do a duet with him in 2018.
The song burned up the radio airwaves and now a year later, "Smother" (featuring Paxton) has hit gold status.
A song reaching gold status in the South African music industry is when an artist sells at least 10 000 units.