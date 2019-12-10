Craig Lucas and Paxton's song 'Smother' is certified gold









Paxton Fielies and Craig Lucas. Picture: Instagram Paxton Fielies is over the moon after one of her songs achieved gold status. The "Idols SA" season 13 winner took to social media over the weekend to boast about her contribution to the gold status of the song "Smother". "Smother" was released by "The Voice SA" season 2 winner Craig Lucas in 2017, and after Paxton won "Idols", Craig asked her to do a duet with him in 2018. The song burned up the radio airwaves and now a year later, "Smother" (featuring Paxton) has hit gold status. A song reaching gold status in the South African music industry is when an artist sells at least 10 000 units.

Paxton says she is thanking her lucky stars that Craig approached her to work with him.

“He said we both care about our communities, won these big competitions, he is from Elsies River and I’m from Bishop Lavis, and he reckons we’re only a bridge apart so we can try to collaborate,” she tells the Daily Voice.

“This was bigger than a collab, this was to give people hope and show them how much stronger we are together.”

The popstar took to Facebook to share her happiness, posting: “I’m just a girl from Bishop Lavis with a passion for music who can now say she is a Gold selling artist at the age of 19, man, God is real.”

“I want to say a big thank you to Craig Lucas for getting me on this track, I felt so connected to it before the collab even happened and to be a part of such an amazing project is really such an honour.”

Daily Voice