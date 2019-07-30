Craig Lucas. Picture: Supplied

Craig Lucas has just released his latest single, and if it’s anything to go by, his upcoming EP will be one for the books. The single, "Anti-sociable", is the first song from the EP set for release later this year and comes on the back of his previous #1 radio hits, "Smother" and "Hearts Exposed".

Lucas said he recorded the verse melody as a voice note on his phone and sent it, with a bunch of other song ideas, to producer Omri Dahan.

“Omri sent me a voice note back, which he recorded the previous day, where the verse melody for an idea he had was exactly the same as mine and we were freaking out. We decided to work on the track together when he got back from Israel and started the writing process. The song was finished around January this year,” he said.

Lucas said there had been many iterations of the song since he started writing it and the writing process for this single was different from the process for the first album.

“With this song, I didn’t initially have a deadline and I could be patient with it and put a lot of careful consideration into making sure the melodies were the best they could be and the storyline was perfect,” he added.

Describing "Anti-sociable", he said the song was autobiographical.

“I always described myself as antisocial, and not by choice – I was just always a really shy, awkward kid, easily overwhelmed in big social settings. I value having my own space and spending time with my family and friends.

“Winning 'The Voice SA' changed all that. I felt very out of place in the music industry. “I’d become really busy. I was always either working, travelling or attending events. I’d started seeing less of the people I loved and cared about,” Lucas said.

“I was obviously happy and grateful that I was getting to live my dream but I couldn’t help missing how simple my life was before.

“Writing this song was a very introspective process for me – I took stock of where my life was and who I was becoming, and realised that I’d started losing who I was, and my relationship suffered for it. The song is about dealing with change and the effect that had on well-being and also my relationship, and going back to simpler times and putting myself and my relationship first again.”

Lucas said that fans should look forward to his EP, which would be an honest interpretation of his life and where he was.