Kagiso Rabada. Picture: Instagram

South African cricketer Kagiso Rabada, who is known around the world as one of crickets fastest bowlers could be swapping his bat for music. The sports star, who has always loved music is taking his childhood hobby to the next level.

This week, he met DJ and producer Da Capo at the Red Bull Studio in Cape Town where they started working together.

Speaking for the first time on his love and being in studio, Rabada said growing up he heard many musical influences.

“Music has always been around me and my family, especially in church. My father grew up in church and I have a number of family members who are in the gospel scene and growing up always watched my cousin, who was a DJ, do his thing,” he said.

The cricketer said that he has always enjoyed house music so gravitating towards it in studio made sense.

“I have produced a couple of house tracks before that I have not released because I just saw this as a hobby, and although it still is a hobby I am happy to be working with someone like Da Capo who is known for his house music across the globe,” he said.

Although he is not putting himself under any pressure with when he wants to release music, he said he is in a good position to do so.

“I have enjoyed the exchange of ideas between Da Capo and I but I don’t want to put any pressure on myself because cricket is still my first love but we have put together some great stuff,” Rabada said.

Da Capo said that he agreed to work with Rabada because he knew of his interest in music.

“I have known that he likes my music and I am not someone who is stingy with my knowledge and I always want to help others and this was the perfect opportunity to do so especially because we are from two very different fields,” said Da Capo.

With the craze for genre’s like Gqom and Amapiano, Da Capo said it was significant that someone like Rabada was drawn to house music.

“House music is huge in the industry and I think that there is space for every genre but it is exciting that he wants to get into house music at the moment”.