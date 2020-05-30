Da Capo drops new EP ‘Genesys’, thanks Black Coffee for support

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Record producer and club DJ Da Capo, real name Nicodimas Sekheta Mogashoa, dropped his most anticipated EP titled "Genesys" under his own record label Genesis Entity. The muso said "Genesys" signifies the new beginning for his musical career after he left his former record label Soulistic Music. This comes after the Limpopo-born star was crowned Best Afro House DJ 2019 by the DJ Awards in Ibiza, and his 2017 album “Indigo Child” reaching platinum status and over 36.5 million streams. Taking to his official Twitter page the “Afrofuturism” star shared the exciting news: “I am proud to say that this is my first project as an independent artist, under my own record label Genesis Entity. Looking forward to the growth that’s to come with this journey. My EP 'Genesys' is OUT NOW on all music platforms.”

I am proud to say that this is my first project as an independent artist, under my own record label Genesis Entity. Looking forward to the growth that’s to come with this journey. My EP Genesys is OUT NOW on all music platforms; https://t.co/cApKsCrUAx#Genesys pic.twitter.com/Qwq4VkJ5ta — Da Capo (@DacapoSA) May 29, 2020

The muso went on to thank world-renowned club deejay Black Coffee for his support.

He wrote: "And thank you to @RealBlackCoffee for all the love and support.

The 29-year-old star is celebrated a legend in the house music fraternity for his versatile skill to produce and remix house music.

Fans and industry friends congratulated on the star on the great milestone.

Below are some of Twitter reaction:

We are taking #Genesys to it's deserving spot of number 1, siya bulela 🙏🏿 — Ami Faku (@Ami_Faku) May 29, 2020

DOPE PROJECT!!! — Vinny Da Vinci (@VinnyDaVinci) May 29, 2020

Congratulations Brother — Nduduzo Makhathini (@nduduzo_m) May 29, 2020

That's dope Da Capo, all the best on your future endeavors with your own record label. May you release more of these albums and recruite many artists under it. This EP is too much by the way 🔥🎶💯👌🏾 — Cellular ❁ (@robzinterris) May 29, 2020

The seven-track EP is currently available on major digital platforms.