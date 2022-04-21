Daliwonga’s ‘Abo Mvelo’ continues to scorch the charts

There is little doubt that as things stand Daliwonga’s Abo Mvelo is the song of the year. Just go and scroll through your Instagram Stories or those of your favourite celebrities and you are likely to hear it on at least a couple of posts.

Since its official release in March, the song has spread like wildfire, raked in millions of streams and currently tops the biggest charts on streaming platforms and radio stations across SA. Even at last weekend’s Celeb City boxing exhibition at Sun City every other DJ made sure to give it a spin, and people went crazy each time. “I don’t understand Abo Mvelo ne but I feel what they’re saying in my soul 🥺🤍.”

I don’t understand Abo Mvelo ne but I feel what they’re saying in my soul 🥺🤍 — __firemboks (@esethu_mboks) April 15, 2022 This past week, RiSA (Recording Industry of South Africa) put out a press release indicating that the song was dominating its charts. Amapiano sensation Daliwonga holds on to the coveted top spot of both the local Top 100 and the international Top 200 of The Official South African Charts with the infectious Abo Mvelo. Assisted by Mellow & Sleezy and MJ, the hit single has dominated airwaves and charts since its release last month.

The song works because of Daliwonga’s catchy hook and Mellow & Sleazy’s head-banging amapiano production. The stellar production duo are also behind Focalistic’s most recent release Sjepa and several other huge amapiano singles making rounds at clubs and parties across the country. “Mellow & Sleazy are on an impeccable run. Abo Mvelo, Sjepa & Chipi ke Chipi all in a month’s work! 🔥🔥.”

