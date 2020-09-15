Dan Shout: My ultimate SA music playlist
This Heritage Month, we are looking to celebrate the best of South Africa and this, of course, includes our local music.
To this end, we are asking SA artists, celebrities and music industry experts to pick their ultimate SA Music Top 10 playlist.
Dan Shout is a respected, sought-after saxophonist based in Cape Town.
Over the past two decades he has performed and/or recorded in over 30 countries across five continents with the likes of Johnny Clegg (for over 7 years ), the Mike Campbell Big Band, Darryl Andrews & Winston Mankunku, Maria Schneider, AJ Brown, Gordon Vernick, Nils Landgren, The Blues Broers and Robin Auld, to name a few.
Born in Zimbabwe and raised in Nambia where he took his first musical steps, Dan began performing with big name bands while still studying music at the University of Cape Town from 1999 to 2000.
Some of his career highlights include performing at the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival in Ireland, the North Sea Jazz Festival in the Hague in Netherlands, at the Montreal Jazz Festival in Canada, the Soccer World Cup in Germany in 2006, the Rugby World Cup in France in 2007 and Nelson Mandela’s 46664 Concert at Ellis Park in December 2007. He also features on on Johnny Clegg’s ‘The Crossing’ with the DHL Stormers & Friends.
HERE IS DAN SHOUT’S ULTIMATE SA MUSIC PLAYLIST:
1. African Son - Hog Hoggidy Hog
2. Foolhearted and Nervous - The Rudimentals
3. We Come Together - Goldfish
4. Angola - Bheki Mseluku
5. Own Way Home - John Ellis
6. Hey Now - Mañana
7. A Song for Bra Des Tutu - Winston Mankunku Ngozi
8. Listen to the Birds - Melanie Scholtz
9. Seeds - New Academics
10. Bobby Come Back - Robin Auld