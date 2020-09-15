Dan Shout: My ultimate SA music playlist

This Heritage Month, we are looking to celebrate the best of South Africa and this, of course, includes our local music.

To this end, we are asking SA artists, celebrities and music industry experts to pick their ultimate SA Music Top 10 playlist.

Dan Shout is a respected, sought-after saxophonist based in Cape Town.

Over the past two decades he has performed and/or recorded in over 30 countries across five continents with the likes of Johnny Clegg (for over 7 years ), the Mike Campbell Big Band, Darryl Andrews & Winston Mankunku, Maria Schneider, AJ Brown, Gordon Vernick, Nils Landgren, The Blues Broers and Robin Auld, to name a few.

Born in Zimbabwe and raised in Nambia where he took his first musical steps, Dan began performing with big name bands while still studying music at the University of Cape Town from 1999 to 2000.