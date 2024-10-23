Daniel Baron is back on the scene with an awesome club banger, 'Up At Night'

South African artist Daniel Baron has made a triumphant return with “Up At Night”, a high-energy pop-club track that explores the intoxicating nature of love through infectious beats and captivating melodies. Known for his eclectic and genre-blending style, the “All I See” hitmaker’s new track was released on Friday, October 18,

“Baron delivers a track that’s equal parts exotic and dark, designed to ignite dance floors across the globe,” a statement read.” It added that with the track, the singer “crafts a hypnotic love letter wrapped in irresistible beats.” “The song compares the beauty, allure and entrancing nature of a woman’s love to music that literally keeps you up at night.”

“Pulsating with infectious rhythms and seductive synths, the track effortlessly merges pop melodies with a deep, club-ready sound that’s built to dominate playlists and clubs alike.” The award-winning artist added in the statement: “I wanted to write about how the euphoria of being addicted to someone's love can literally keep you up at night, the rush, the intensity, the love-drunk obsession and how music can magnify every emotion.” “‘Up At Night’ is all about that energy you can’t shake off.”

Baron first captivated audiences in 2017 with his multi-platinum hit “Children of the Sun”. Now, with his latest single, he hopes to once again demonstrate his ability to create music that transcends genres as he blends elements of pop, dance and “a touch of something never-before-heard, yet undeniably accessible.” “This song captures his evolution as an artist while paying homage to his iconic dance anthem roots.”

With a career spanning over a decade, Baron has amassed a loyal fan base both locally and internationally. His songs, including “Beautiful Noise” and “Indestructible”, have garnered widespread acclaim. In addition to releasing new music, Baron has also been making waves behind the scenes. In 2024 alone, he achieved a staggering five number-one hits as a producer, working on a multitude of projects for various artists. His work earned him three South African Music Award (Sama) nominations. In 2022, he was also inducted into the Grammy Recording Academy.