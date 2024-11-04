Danny K breaks musical hiatus: new song on the way

Danny K is thrilled to be stepping out of his musical hiatus to release new music for the first time in about seven years. The renowned South African singer and songwriter, whose real name is Daniel Koppel, took to TikTok and Instagram over the weekend to announce that he will be dropping a new track soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danny K (@dannykj23) He said: “New music is coming and I hope you really enjoy it because we had a lot of fun making it.” The “Brown Eyes” singer added: “ This time I’m not speaking about an old album, I'm speaking about something new.”

“In the comments, a lot of people have been sending me messages saying ‘are you releasing something new?’ ‘When is the music coming?’ and it's taken me a long time’. “I don’t think I have released or written anything in probably, what's it, four, five years, six years, I can't even remember.” “But I started getting that itch and I feel like I needed to put something out for y’all.”

The 47-year-old musician, who also starred in productions like “Crazy Monkey Presents Straight Outta Benoni” and “Bunny Chow,” said that the “new song is done” but that he is awaiting clearance on it. “It's on the way to the US to get a sample cleared. I used an amazing, amazing sample from a song from the 80s that needed some publishing clearance so it's there.” “Will it take a month, two months, three months, I’m not sure. I’m trying to get it out for summer but follow me on this journey to try and clear the song. “

“I’ll play what I can of the song on TikTok over the next coming days, weeks, months, start getting your opinion on it but I'm really excited about it.” Danny K broke into the music industry back in the 2000s and became renowned for hits like “Hurt So Bad”, “Senorita”, “Feels Good To Me”, among several others. He is also the founder of South African crime-fighting charity SHOUT alongside fellow musician Kabelo Mabalane. They started the Non-Profit Organisation (NPO) in 2007 after the murder of Lucky Dube.