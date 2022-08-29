Dates announced for SA leg of Sting’s ‘My Songs’ world tour

Fans of Sting can expect to be blown away by the music icon with hits including “Fields of Gold”, “Shape of my Heart”, “Roxanne” and “Demolition Man” in his upcoming two-city SA tour. The 70-year-old performer is known for his contribution to various genres including rock, reggae, jazz, new-age and classical music.

Story continues below Advertisement

Before going solo, he was the frontman, songwriter and bassist for the rock band The Police from 1977 to 1984. Sting moved around a lot in his younger days as a musician. He also joined Band Aid for a year in 1984, Strontium 90 in 1977 for a year and Last Exit from 1974 to 1977 before finally launching a solo career in 1985. The 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist will perform songs from his time as a member of The Police and also as a solo artist.

Fans can also expect to hear “Englishman In New York”, “Every Breath You Take” and “Message In A Bottle”. On tour, Sting will be accompanied by an electric, rock ensemble and special guest Joe Sumner. Concert organisers Cherrytree Music Company and Big Concerts have confirmed his first tour on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the Grand Arena, GrandWest, in Cape Town, and on Saturday, February 4, at the SunBet Arena, Time Square, in Pretoria.

Story continues below Advertisement