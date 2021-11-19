Davido and Focalistic release 'Champion Sound' after months of teasing

After months of teasing, Nigerian afrobeats star Davido and platinum-selling South African amapiano artist Focalistic have finally released their collaborative single, "Champion Sound". "Champion Sound" is a catchy amapiano song that sees the two artists at the top of their game as they exchange verses over a raging, vibey beat produced by Caltonic SA and Tee Jay.

The single is thought to be part of an upcoming joint project. Despite not having been officially released, "Champion Sound" has been a fixture in clubs and parties across the continent for months now thanks to several leaks. Davido and Focalistic first worked together on the remix for the latter's breakout single, "Ke Star" back in February. The "Ke Star Remix" has since been certified platinum by The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA), sparking a wave of international shows from the South African artist.

Despite this, the pair only first met in person in May when Davido came to South Africa to perform at Focalistic's birthday bash at Zone 6 Venue in Pimville, Soweto. During his visit in South Africa, Davido and Focalistic were pictured in studio several times working on new music. They would later announce that they would be releasing a joint project together.