Davido to drop music video for Musa Keys collaboration ‘Unavailable’

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido has wasted no time in blessing his fans with visuals of “Unavailable” featuring South Africa’s Musa Keys. “Unavailable” is the lead single of his fourth studio album, “Timeless”, and his fans are more than loving it. The track is a fusion of amapiano and afrobeats.

The track has been trending with many fans from around the world participating in the “Unavailable” challenge on various social media platforms. Davido shared on his social media platforms a snippet of the music video, which was shot in South Africa late March when the multi-award winning artist was in the country for the unveiling of his partnership with Martell. The snippet certainly had his and Keys’ fans very excited about the release with reminders set for the drop.

The visuals celebrate Davido’s return to the scene following the passing of his son last year. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davido (@davido) During a listening session, held at the Four Seasons in Johannesburg, Davido shed light as to why he teamed up with the Tsonga Michael Jackson on “Unavailable”. “Musa his style was just crazy,” remarked Davido who met the young superstar in Amsterdam and they immediately hit it off, and told him he needed him on the album.

In an interview with IOL Entertainment, Keys explained how things eventually fell into place. “Then sometime later he DMs me, telling me that he’s submitting on this day and says, ‘I need you to handle something’. His manager as well started hitting me up and they sent me the beat and stuff and I just recorded from home and sent it through. “I was actually kind of nervous and not sure about my verse and they just kept quiet.