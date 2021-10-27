DBN Gogo appears on new Spotify billboard in Times Square, New York

The energetic and talented DBN Gogo has been featured on a massive billboard in Times Square, New York City. The billboard is part of the Spotify EQUAL Music Program, which recently announced DBN Gogo as its EQUAL Africa artist of the month.

The programme aims at providing a platform to highlight women in music. The popular DJ is the first South African artist to join its roster of female ambassadors. This roster also includes Nigeria’s Tiwa Savage and US rapper Saweetie. DBN Gogo has been one of the country's most prominent DJs over the past year or so. In announcing her involvement, Phiona Okumu, Spotify's head of music in Sub-Saharan Africa, said: “DBN Gogo has managed to dominate two spheres within the music industry traditionally driven by the opposite sex – DJing and amapiano.

"For us, putting our support behind DBN Gogo not only speaks to what we do under the EQUAL umbrella but further drives the support we have continued to show the AmaPiano genre since it came to the fore." The DJs latest track "Possible" – featuring Musa Keys, Dinho, Optimist Music ZA, Makhanj, Lebza The Villain and Koek Sista – leads Spotify's EQUAL Africa playlist and features on the platform's EQUAL Global playlist. DBN Gogo took to Twitter to share the news.