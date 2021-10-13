DBN Gogo makes history as 1st SA artist to join Spotify’s global Equal Music Program

DBN Gogo is the latest artist to join the Spotify Equal Music Program as the Equal Africa artist of the month. This makes the amapiano DJ the first South African artist to join the growing roster of influential female creators including Nigeria’s Tiwa Savage and US rapper Saweetie.

The programme is aimed at providing a platform to highlight women in music. The announcement comes off the back of DBN Gogo’s appearance at AMA Fest 2021. The UK-based festival successfully showcased the ‘best of amapiano’ to fans, with DBN Gogo bringing her energy and signature dance moves to the global stage.

“Being a part of Spotify’s Equal Music Program is a reminder that I do not need to apologise for being a powerful woman. I had a dream and realised that old ways don’t open new doors. “So I decided to make every moment count to ensure that I become everything I wanted,” said DBN Gogo. The star, who recently claimed a spot on the top 10 list of the most streamed artists by South African youth on Spotify, recently began her career as a professional DJ and was catapulted to stardom when the hits “Dakiwe”, “French Kiss” and “Khuza Gogo” blew up the local music scene alongside her #dakiwechallenge video, which amassed over 3 million TikTok views alone.