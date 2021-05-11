DBN Gogo’s 'Dakiwe Challenge' takes over social media

It seems a new dance challenge has taken over Mzansi and this time it has an amapiano flair.

Well-known amapiano DJ DBN Gogo set social media on fire with the “Dakiwe Challenge” last week.

Initially shared on TikTok, the video has gained nearly 2 million views and quickly made it way to the Twitter streets.

In the video, the “Khuza Gogo” hitmaker is seen with her crew bopping their heads while moving in a wave motion.

The challenge has since found its way to local celebs such as Lasizwe, who did his rendition of the dance.

Thembi Seete also joined in on the fun with a video of her doing it at an event.

Speaking IOL Entertainment, DBN Gogo said that they have been doing the dance since “Dakiwe” dropped last year and shared how it came about.

“We’ve been doing that dance since last year. It was a dance we saw in Daveyton first. It’s been something we’ve been doing for a while.

“We added the wave part, the actual movement is the head bop.”

Sharing on how this viral moment began, the “Dakiwe” hitmaker said that they were at “Rockets last Thursday, and when the (wa wa we) part of the song came we just do.

“When more people joined in, it blew up and people are calling it the ’amapiano mexican wave.’”