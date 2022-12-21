De Mthuda closes the year with follow-up album

South African record producer De Mthuda is back with his fourth album. Real name Mthuthuzeli Gift Khoza, De Mthuda dropped the follow-up album titled “Story To Tell Vol 2,” a continuation of his debut album “Story To Tell Vol 1” – which was released in 2020.

In this project, he worked with Sino Msolo, Ami Faku, Nobuhle and Mthunzi. Also featuring in this album are up-and-coming artists M-Keyz, Dr Thulz, and Khanya De Vocalist. “Story To Tell Vol 2” tells the Kasi tales through music in a distinctive aural style that combines jazz and new-age dance with soulful vocals and progressive chords. One of the hit singles on the album is “Buya,” which speaks about love.

“The hitmaker, De Mthuda, is firing us with banger after banger. And this time, he features the talented singer/songwriter Ami Faku on the vocals of a melodious song titled ‘Buya’ from ‘Story To Tell Volume 2’. Buya interprets that one should ‘Come Back’ as this is a plea to the love of your love, to come back with their love,” says a statement from Universal Music South Africa, responsible for publishing De Mthuda’s music. His fans are happy that he has blessed them with new music before the year ends. “De Mthuda is blessed with an ear for music. What an amazing EP,” said @thabang_EM.

Another Twitter user, @MntakaTshaka, said: “De Mthuda’s album sounds like everything is going to be alright.” “Story To Tell Vol 2” is available on all music streaming platforms.