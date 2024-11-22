Debé Gunn and Afrika Mamas Unite for a festive anthem

This holiday season, a delightful new single titled “Christmas All Around the World” fuses South African folk traditions with the compelling songwriting prowess of American artist, Debé Gunn. The highly anticipated collaboration features the electrifying voices of Afrika Mamas, an internationally acclaimed six-member a cappella group from South Africa, amplifying the festive spirits and bridging cultures through music in the process.

According to a statement, the track embodies a joyful celebration of unity, weaving together the rich harmonic sound of Afrika Mamas' Zulu roots with Gunn's global music influence. “‘Christmas All Around the World’ is an anthem of unity, expressing a universal message of love, peace, and togetherness,” read the statement. Speaking about the collaboration, Afrika Mamas jointly shared: “Christmas is a time for us to come together as one people, no matter where we are in the world.

“In our culture, music has always been a way to connect hearts, and this song brings people from different backgrounds together through the joy of Christmas. We are proud to share our voices with the world during this time of peace and love.” Gunn added: "Christmas is more than a holiday - it’s a feeling of unity, of shared joy. International artist, Debé Gunn. Picture: Supplied. “Through this song, I wanted to capture that feeling and spread it across the globe. It doesn’t matter where we come from, the spirit of Christmas binds us all.

“I’m so proud to work with Afrika Mamas and be part of this cross-cultural celebration of what it means to be human during the holidays.” The collaboration exemplifies the power of music to transcend language and geographic barriers, bringing distinct cultures together under a shared banner of festive cheer. As the world prepares for the festive season, “Christmas All Around the World” stands as a beacon of hope and unity, inviting listeners to embrace the spirit of togetherness.