Def Jam Africa presents 'Rhythms of Zamunda' – music inspired by ’Coming 2 America’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Def Jam Africa has officially announced “Rhythms of Zamunda”, a compilation album to accompany the release of the “Coming 2 America” film. The iconic 1988 “Coming To America” took audiences to the Africa-inspired, fictional land of Zamunda. Its sequel, “Coming 2 America” will be released worldwide on Friday. To help tell the story, music by many African acts is included in the new movie. In addition, a compilation that mirrors some of the themes of “Coming 2 America” will be released by Def Jam Africa.

From amapiano to zouglou-inspired songs, “Rhythms of Zamunda” is a 16-track body of work that traverses Western, Eastern and Southern African soundscapes to connect with Northern America and the rest of the globe.

It features a myriad of genres introduced by the likes of Nigeria’s Tiwa Savage and Tekno, the late DJ Arafat from Côte d'Ivoire, South Africa’s Prince Kaybee and Msaki as well as Fally Ipupa from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The lead single from “Rhythms of Zamunda” is “Black & White” by South Africa’s wordsmith and wunderkind Nasty C.

On it, the hip hop artist features American soul singer Ari Lennox and gives the listener a glimpse into the possibilities of love when two people stop complicating it.

It’s a universally relatable perspective and one that Nasty C is elated to share with the world.

“I am honoured to be representing Africa in such a monumental moment, celebrating the best of black creatives,” Nasty C said about the compilation.

Creativity is at the core of Diamond Platnumz’s “Hallelujah” featuring Morgan Heritage. T

he Tanzanian bongo flava crooner considers himself blessed to contribute to African artists being seen as imaginative, diverse and world-class. He said: “I’m so excited because there is great chemistry between our music and ’Coming 2 America’.”

Universal Music South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa chief executive, Sipho Dlamini said: “It was important for Def Jam Africa to be involved because the first film was so legendary to Africans in the diaspora.

“The film franchise is tongue-in-cheek but conveys a rich quality of life in Africa. That is reflected in the music on ’Rhythms of Zamunda’.

“We wanted to represent some of the sounds that are relevant, impactful and current on the continent.”