Demi Lee Moore partners with JOOX to assist struggling musicians

South African singer, songwriter and musician Demi Lee Moore has partnered with JOOX for a "Big LIVE" in-app music-streaming concert series as part of the growing #Gig2Earn initiative. "Big LIVE" brings big names in the music industry to the JOOX app in order to create awareness around the #Gig2Earn initiative. #Gig2Earn aims to empower artists struggling under the lockdown measures by providing them with vital financial support, and a platform where they can interact with their fans. The first "Big LIVE" concert featured hip-hop superstar Cassper Nyovest. Headlining this week’s "Big Live" event is Afrikaans pop singer, Demi Lee Moore, who will be performing on Friday, May 15 at 8pm.

Elaborating on the partnership, the star says: “Myself and my label are proud to be associated with JOOX because they understand the bigger picture of looking after artists interests. Not only those who are successful but also the young and upcoming and even now with this initiative those who are struggling to survive. Hats off to JOOX for offering us this opportunity and platform.”

Quizzed on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the entertainment industry, Moore explains: “It’s quite scary how everything has changed. I went from 18 shows in a month to maybe one or two. I’m so grateful for an online platform to be able to do these shows, without it we would have nothing.

"It’s terrifying how everything can change and not knowing when things will be back to normal. My heart breaks for everyone in a position where they had to stop working and there is just no alternative."

On what can be expected tonight, the singer reveals: "We did an entire setup in our living room with the fire burning and my two doggies.

"I'll be doing some Afrikaans songs from my album 'Mis, Eet, Slaap, Herhaal', some of my favourite covers and of course some country music. I really just want the audience to escape the world for about 45 min and just enjoy the music with us. That will make me so happy."

The 30-year old muso says the lockdown has given her the opportunity to work on new music, which she will release before the end of the year.

The supporting acts who will be performing at 6pm include Lee Scott, Nadia Vorster, Carma, Nathan Jean, Pierre Nel, Zaan Sonnekus, Emma Ellis, and Armand Joubert.