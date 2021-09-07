Denise Zimba returns home with a new single 'Thobela'

Media personality Denise Zimba has returned to Mzansi with a brand new single. The star, who has been in Germany for the northern hemisphere’s summer jetted back to South Africa to continue cementing her name in the music industry.

Known as a popular TV presenter and actress, Denise, who released “OK” earlier this year has now released “Thobela”. “Thobela” loosely translated means “hello” in Sepedi. She said that this is her way of greeting the industry again as she returns to shake-up the summer.

“The title of the song came quite easy once we established the pre-hook and hook,” she explained. “I’ve been away from the industry for a while, and wanted to come back in my favourite space of my entertainment journey, and that was the music space. It just seems fitting to enter the space again with a simple Hello.” Denise enlisted Remy Producers-winning producer Profound to curate the sound and provide the perfect production to showcase her musical range.

"I recently decided to change management, and found an incredible, hardworking, quality over quantity, patient, perfectionist that is Shingai Darangwa, through my brother's circle. "He has been such a great asset to my fiery personality, my calm in the storm. He introduced me to Profound and encouraged me to find a different element to add to my sound. The rest is history!" In an interview with IOL Entertainment earlier this year, Denise said that she hoped her music created a space where people realised they could be themselves.