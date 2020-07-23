Dineo Langa and Donovan Goliath to host SAMAs 2020
The Recording Industry of South African has announced that this year’s South African Music Awards will be hosted by Dineo Langa and Donovan Goliath.
Dineo, who is no stranger to presenting will pair up with comedian Donovan in the awards’ first virtual ceremony.
Speaking on the news, Dineo said that when putting together a list of award shows one would like to host someday, the SAMAs are definitely at the top.
“It’s an incredible honour to be the SAMA26 host and a privilege to do so alongside the incomparable Donovan Goliath. I’m extremely excited to be a part of the SAMA and to experience the magic of new beginnings for South Africa’s top music awards show,” she said.
Enthused Goliath: “When I tell you that this is the last thing I expected, especially at this time. So super excited to host this with Dineo, I respect her and I’ve always loved her energy. Let’s go.”
RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi welcomed the news: ‘We have total faith in the partnership of Dineo and Donovan. Dineo brings class and sophistication as well as the wits to the table while Donovan is trusted to find the humour in the proceedings. We wish them well as they prepare for the big nights.’
RiSA announced this month that the annual SAMA will stage its 26th edition over five nights, from 3 to 7 August 2020 at 21:30.
In accordance with the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown and social distancing norms, the party has moved from the Sun City Superbowl to be streamed on the My Muze by Vodacom platform and broadcast on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161.
Under the theme #ForThaKultcha, five adrenaline filled yet bite-size 30 minute episodes with subthemes #ForThaRoots, #ForThaSoul, #ForThaStreets, #ForThaCraft culminating in #ForThaClub which will be a 45 minutes-long grand finale, will present a unique SAMA26 virtual experience.