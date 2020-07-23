Dineo Langa and Donovan Goliath to host SAMAs 2020

The Recording Industry of South African has announced that this year’s South African Music Awards will be hosted by Dineo Langa and Donovan Goliath.

Dineo, who is no stranger to presenting will pair up with comedian Donovan in the awards’ first virtual ceremony.

Speaking on the news, Dineo said that when putting together a list of award shows one would like to host someday, the SAMAs are definitely at the top.

“It’s an incredible honour to be the SAMA26 host and a privilege to do so alongside the incomparable Donovan Goliath. I’m extremely excited to be a part of the SAMA and to experience the magic of new beginnings for South Africa’s top music awards show,” she said.

Enthused Goliath: “When I tell you that this is the last thing I expected, especially at this time. So super excited to host this with Dineo, I respect her and I’ve always loved her energy. Let’s go.”