Local gqom producers Zipho Mthembu and Thobani Mgobozi who are popularly known as Distruction Boyz have released their second album titled "From The Streets To The World".

This is no ordinary album as they have introduced a new sound and it called Electronic Gqom Music (EGM) which is a fusion of electronic and gqom music.

Speaking to the duo, Mthembu said listening to the gqom sound from years back and listening to it now, there is a huge difference.

He said gqom music is at this stage very professional receiving huge airplay, and producers are now dedicated to the craft, they now know who they are making the music for.

Mgobozi also said it took them a while to figure out the new sound.

Distruction Boyz have introduced a new sound called Electronic Gqom Music (EGM) which is a fusion of electronic and gqom music on their latest offering titled ‘From The Streets To The World’. Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo.

“We went quiet for some time and that was when the market was being flooded by the same sound. So we took a step back to see what we can do to change the game for the better. This is all because we want to be at the forefront and be trendsetters. While travelling across different countries we experience different sounds from ours and we thought why not do something that will have our original sound fused with another different sound and that is how EGM came about.

Introducing this new sound has helped us in featuring many other artists we wished to work with in the past because those artists can now blend in well when it comes to vocals,” he said.

Mthembu added that gqom is growing and it will be an international sound hence they are trying to introduce a new gqom sound in the market.

“Most of the songs on the album are EGM but because we have such loyal fans we've decided to also have gqom which is what they know us for, and it's what people fell in love with so we thought let's not neglect that, we have to balance and have something that is totally different and which does not sound the same".

"From The Streets To The World" is available on all streaming platforms and has features from artists like Indlovukazi, Nokwazi, Zhao, Kyle Deutsch, Beast, DJ Tira, Mampintsha, and more.