DJ Bongz & DJ Sox pull out of inaugural KZN Entertainment Awards

Award-winning South African House DJs, Bongani Dlamini aka DJ Bongz, and Mbusi Sokhela aka DJ Sox are backing out of the newly launched KZN Entertainment Awards. Nominated under the best club DJ category, Dlamini and Sokhela announced the news to their followers on social media this week. The awards, dedicated to the movers and shakers in the entertainment industry, will take place on December 15, 2020, in a grand affair at the Durban International Convention Centre (ICC). The province’s most accomplished entertainment achievers will be awarded glittering trophies and cash prizes up to R500 000. In statements released, Dlamini said although he felt honoured and grateful, he has withdrawn his nomination.

Although he did not give reasons, he said he did not reach the decision lightly.

“Thank you to everyone who voted for DJ Bongz because you listen to my music and genuinely thought it is worthy of award recognition.

“Please be assured that I did not reach this decision lightly and that I don’t want to nullify or minimize your opinion,” he said.

Sokhela said it gave him joy and hope for the future of the creative industry in KZN when initiatives like these were implemented.

However, he complained of poor execution and a non-transparent process.

Sokhela said they were alerted on social media of the nominations without their consent and weren’t contacted by the association or organisers.

Therefore, he requested to withdraw his nomination.

Media personality, Hulisani Ravele, criticised the awards when they were announced last month.

Taking to social media, Ravele wanted to know who was paying for the ceremony.

She said if it was government-funded, it was a spit in the face of dilapidated schools and learners who crossed dangerous rivers and walked long distances to attend schools.

Ravele said she was all for celebrating artists, but called the new awards show “wasteful expenditure”.

Overall, there are 23 awards to be won and the competition looks tough.

Other nominees include A-listers like actresses Pearl Thusi and Ayanda Thabethe, DJ Zinhle, sports commentator Robert Marawa and rapper Nasty C.

Check out the full nomination list here.