With now twenty-years in the industry, Dlamini became an overnight sensation at the release of his 2005 single titled ‘Sobabili’ from his debut studio album No Retreat No Surrender.
Speaking to Dlamini, he said what keeps him going and being relevant always is that he respects people.
“Our work requires respect. Just because you have a hit song does not mean you should look down upon other people because there will be dry days. One should be humble at all times so that when those days come you can go back to those people and they can help you, and take care of you,” said Dlamini.