DJ Bongz releases new album 'Son of God'









DJ Bongz. Picture: Supplied He’s back! Award-winning South African House DJ, artist and record label owner, Bongani Dlamini aka DJ Bongz is back with a new album release called "Son of God". With now twenty-years in the industry, Dlamini became an overnight sensation at the release of his 2005 single titled ‘Sobabili’ from his debut studio album No Retreat No Surrender. Speaking to Dlamini, he said what keeps him going and being relevant always is that he respects people. “Our work requires respect. Just because you have a hit song does not mean you should look down upon other people because there will be dry days. One should be humble at all times so that when those days come you can go back to those people and they can help you, and take care of you,” said Dlamini.

Asked about the title of the album which is “Son of God”, he said it is all because God has done wonderful things for him.

"People always said I have failed in music. But because God loves me he proved them wrong. Many people wish to see me not succeeding in music but it is not happening. So, everything good that is happening in my life, it is because of him, hence I called this album Son of God. I am a son of God,” said Dlamini.

If you do follow the DJ you will notice that ‘Son of God’ is the kind of style he used to do way back in the days of "Sobabili" and "Tilt Tonight".

Dlamini said he looked at the industry and saw what he can offer besides amapiano and gqom right now. That he researched what it is that people want this is different that people have not heard in a very long time which they will enjoy, and he opted to go back to his old style of music.

“Every song that I do carries a message with it. I make music that will last forever. I saw that something is lacking within the industry hence I introduced back my sound. It was something easy to do because I have been in the industry for too long.

The album is doing so well, it shows people have long anticipated this music and me releasing music. My focus on this album was to promote upcoming vocalists and producers. I have worked on it with the likes of Mondli Ngcobo, Masandi, Russell, Saneristo, Fufu, and DaSoul Boyz, to mention a few,” he said.

Dlamini said his focus right now is to promote the album and to start organising for his Social Link event. He said Social Link is an entertainment event that happens annually in KwaNdengezi in KwaZulu-Natal. Dlamini said the main aim of the event is to recruit new talent and to see who he can work with.

"Son of God" available on digital platforms for purchase and streaming.